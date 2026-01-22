What We’re Wearing: Denim Tear’s First In-House Constructed Denim

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

What We’re Wearing is your insider’s guide to what’s worth buying—not just to keep you tapped in, but to help you build a strong, enduring wardrobe with quality pieces designed to last a lifetime.

A couple of weeks back, I received a pack from Denim Tears with samples of their brand-new collection. The brand, known for its “cotton wreath” adorned apparel, released Denim by Denim Tears. That includes three washes with two fits: raw, light, and dark, available in either straight or baggy styles.

I was immediately drawn to the raw denim—unprocessed and unwashed, straight off the loom—for its structured finish and impressive weight. The gold stitching subtly enhanced my silhouette, while the color—a deep, saturated blue—read darker than most washes without ever veering into black. Raw denim takes time to break in, but there’s something about that initial stiffness that I find irresistible. On my first wear, the jeans felt rigid, but with each wear and new way of styling them, they began to soften and develop character, making them uniquely my own.

The light wash, by contrast, was buttery soft. Still substantial, it moved with my body far more than the raw denim, delivering an easy, relaxed feel without reading oversized or overwhelming. I chose the baggy fit, and the hem sat perfectly low on my hips, creating a laid-back, low-effort look. The rise landed just right, and the jeans pooled slightly at my feet, forming that subtle heel drag I’m a total sucker for. When denim falls over your heel just so, it feels like watching the moon and the sun kiss—pure magic for any true denim lover.

For the dark wash, I chose the skinny fit with the signature all-over cotton wreath details. While historically I am a baggy jean lover, I often find that when it comes to trying skinny or straight denim, I have to be more picky. At 5’9”, I often run into sizing issues with the length—and that was the case with this particular fit. The length was shorter than I expected (I got a size 26), but the jeans still hugged me well. I prefer the bottom of my jeans to drag (that’s just me), but if you like a fit that hits right on the ankle, offering a straight, flattering fit that isn’t overly tight, the skinny fit just might be perfect for you.

As for styling the light wash and raw denim, I dressed up the latter by pairing it with a sculpting black bodysuit and pointy heels, creating a relaxed counterpoint to an otherwise refined, tailored look. The jeans’ stiffness gave them structure, slightly flaring out to accentuate my hips and create a snatched silhouette—no waist, but hips for days.

For the light-wash baggy set, I paired the top and bottom together with a classic white tee underneath, then added my brown Mou boots for a rich brown contrast. I finished the look with my vintage camel Bottega Veneta bag, elevating the outfit into a refined take on streetwear, perfect for city errands or a lunch date with a special friend.

Our final verdict? The new collection is effortlessly chic with just the right amount of cool. These jeans are the kind that earn double takes, compliments, and the inevitable, “Wait… where did you get those?” I’m wearing Denim by Denim Tears—and honestly, you should too.