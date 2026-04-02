What To Wear To Your Easter Sunday Celebrations

Klaus Vedfelt

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It’s almost Easter Sunday, which means spring is officially in full swing. With it comes the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe. Whether you’re heading to a festive brunch, gathering with family, enjoying a sweet church service (even if streaming from home!) or simply soaking up the day with friends, intentional outfit planning is key.

Easter also offers the ideal excuse to lean into all things light, bright, and joyful, especially after months of heavy layers and muted tones. That could look like slipping into a breezy sundress, a pastel co-ord set, or even a chic loungewear moment while you indulge in a home-cooked meal and a few chocolate treats.

And if your day includes something a bit more elevated, embrace the spirit of the holiday. Think soft florals, airy fabrics, and delicate lace. Of course, don’t forget creams, blush tones, butter yellows, and classic denims, either. Easter may be rooted in tradition, but it’s also a chance to celebrate renewal, style, and showing up as your most vibrant self.

Scroll ahead to shop the best Easter fashion picks, whether you’re keeping it casual or stepping out in full springtime elegance.

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