“Category: bad bitch, I’m the bar.” The highly anticipated Renaissance tour kickoffs next week (European leg) and while I am hot with jealousy towards those who scored tickets, I will still share styling advice on what to wear to this incredible moment in music history. Beyoncé is arguably the best performer on Earth. The breath control as she dances and dances and dances with all her might, her voice reaching octaves effortlessly, and connecting with her audience of thousands somehow; it’s an experience that will undoubtedly be talked about for the rest of the century. There will most likely be a documentary on this tour, and I can only imagine what her preparation has been like for this. I’m sure all of you lucky ones with a Ticketmaster receipt have been preparing intensely as well.

If you don’t faint in amazement, please take videos and send them to me, I want to feel something again. Anyway, back to fashion: what to wear to the Renaissance Tour 2023. Well, taking inspiration from Beyonce’s cover art is your best bet. Think silver, gemstones, and glamour (and comfort.) If you’re a heels girl, we got you, if you’re into being comfy at concerts, we got you, and if you want to embody every single song, we got you.

Take a look below at some inspiration for what you should wear to the tour of all tours below.

Bedazzled Cowboy Hats

In honor of Beyonce’s cover art, if you’re as real of a fan as you say you are, then pay homage to her with a bedazzled cowboy hat. It’ll add a glam element if you’re wanting to dress casually. Try Etsy, this Urban Outfitters version, or this embellished Nasty Gal one.

Bedazzled Top

I think you know where this is going. If Beyonce is dazzling and sparkling on stage as her honorary backup dancer in the crowd, you should be too. Try this Loewe draped version or chainmail top from Forever 21.

Glam Sliver Boots

Imagine walking into the same space as Beyonce in boots like these. You’ll be able to embody the full experience in these. They’ll make good use after the tour as well. Try these BY FAR over-the-knee boots.

Disco Ball Earrings

If you’re opting for a more comfortable outfit so that you can dance along to every song, wear some bling to have fun with your outfit.

Full Silver

What if you walked in with a full silver outfit? The girls would be gagged at how good you look. This look below is a comfy one, too, some roomy pants to possibly do a split if need be, and a top that supports the girls while you jump for joy is an A+ in my book.