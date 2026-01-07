What To Pack For A Chic Weekend At A Snowy Chalet

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Who can resist a getaway to the mountains? Though winter brings shorter days and frosty weather, a trip to the slopes has a way of romanticizing the season. Whether you’re heading west to Aspen or off to the Swiss Alps, winter fashion truly shines. Think floor-length minks sourced on eBay for a steal, paired with sleek, sculpting ski suits, or cozy cashmere layers. In the snow, statement pieces aren’t optional; they’re essential.

Skiing aside, après-ski is just as much a moment. Oversized knits, shearling-lined boots, and shield sunglasses strike the perfect balance between function and comfort. Ideal for champagne-soaked celebrations and one final glide down the slopes after a full day of festivities.

Scroll ahead to discover our top picks for your next snowy escape.

