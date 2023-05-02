What Social Media Thought About The 2023 Met Gala

Getty Images

The Met Gala 2023 came to a close last night, but thoughts were still rolling in about the fundraising event themed to honor late designer Karl Lagerfeld. As you know, if you’ve ever been on Twitter, tweets can be very real and slightly unhinged at times. Everyone definitely did not hold back on what they thought. The question of whether the theme was met or not was a 50-50 split on the internet. Stylist Oré Zaccheus, said, “This year’s theme was safe, so it gave a gala for everybody to participate in but a corner space for people to wow and wonder.” Lots of others were pretty impressed with the looks and ability to actually get the theme right. Remember last year? Some did not get the theme at all.

Beloved fashion stylist and influencer Amanda Murry, aka @londongirlinnyc said that this was the worst Met Gala carpet in 20 years, and this is someone who has been in the industry for a very long time and knows her fashion history.

Not her coming as Choupette 😭🤣 I love it https://t.co/BiPuc2VZc3 — SPICE PUSHER (@ScotLouie) May 1, 2023

I would have loved Icey Spicey to have truly given us Hood Princess Diana tonight. But she’s just getting started! Hopefully in due time. — Mel Reneé (@MelReneeStyles) May 1, 2023

Teyana Taylor was one of the few celebrities that I think most people felt took the theme seriously. She worked with designer Thom Browne, and it goes to show that Browne is able to give us custom looks for so many different aesthetics. Journalist Chandler Carter said, “As far as the fashions of the night go, Thom Browne was definitely the designer of the night, giving us the tweed, vintage Chanel suit in his very own way.” And seeing more vintage on the red carpet was refreshing as well; she went on to say, “My favorite part was seeing all of the older supermodels and celebrities pulling archival looks from their older campaigns, commercials, and shoots.”

Many also just missed Zendaya‘s attendance, journalist Aiyana Ismael tweeted, “Why Zendaya gave up on attending the met… I miss you, sister please come back.” Her absence definitely affected the “fashion moment” excitement we tend to have when she steps onto the red carpet. Also, there’s just a Law Roach-shaped hole that will not be filled. His retirement this year has put into perspective what a “fashion moment” means.