We Seriously Can’t Get Enough Of Hanifa’s FW22 Collection

Whenever fashion seems to be in a drought, we can always count on Hanifa to deliver the most striking designs to quench our thirst. For its latest FW22 collection, the womenswear brand turns to manipulated knits and a batch of cool colors that make for a fashion-forward season.

Always thinking outside the box, the brand turned to Instagram live for a compelling blue-light presentation. While the collection still embodies Hanifa’s signature cuts from maxi-length dresses, oversized pants, and cozy crop tops, we’re introduced to a more cutting-edge side of the label. Note-worthy garments include a baby blue furry v-neck Laia dress ($289), the Zahra faux leather trench coat ($899) featuring a hand-painted green strip made for a night out in NYC, and the Aida knit gown ($599) with an asymmetrical silhouette with mesh detailing,

The collection also highlights an alluring layered design displayed in two pieces, the Amelia dress ($399) and the Amelia Tassel skirt ($229), a reverse blue and black construction that took a few prototypes to secure. Founder Anifa Mvuemba took to Twitter to tweet, “Amelia layered knit probably one of the most complex looks within the collection. Creating this layered technique from scratch wasn’t easy. I enjoy knitwear and love elevating them from past seasons.”

This designer cycle also blesses us with a restock of the “it” boot, the Zoe, and debuts two new heels to its footwear collection. The Sahar sandal ($379) is a simplistic strappy design enhanced with a lime green fur trim, also available in black, while the Lyra mule ($379) is a daring pointed toe with embellished crystals in a spicy red or hot pink.

Instagramm/@hanifaofficial

The FW22 collection is available for pre-order online, and you can catch the runway presentation here.