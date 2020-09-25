Walmart Launches Joint Collaboration With ELOQUII

As old fashion ideals step aside, size inclusive style has taken another win as Walmart joins Eloquii in launching Eloquii Elements, an on-trend brand catered to plus size women.

“We’re excited to launch ELOQUII Elements exclusively with Walmart, making our signature fit and fashion accessible to a broader group of women sizes 14-28,” said Mariah Chase, CEO of ELOQUII, in a press release.

Eloquii Elements is available in sizes 14 through 28 and has debuted a ready to wear collection of fall essentials including sweaters, jumpsuits, dresses, skirts and more. Full of flexible neutral tones and denim, each piece can be styled in numerous ways throughout the season. Accessibility perfectly meets affordability with a set price point of $50 or less, giving every woman the chance to flaunt their style while being on trend.

“Design, quality, fit, and fashion have always been at the heart of everything we do, it’s the reason we’re here,” Chase says. “We know everyone deserves great fashion – we’ve priced our items from $17 for a signature puff sleeve tee to $50 for a faux leather jacket, complementing Walmart’s portfolio of brands.” Chase concluded.

The fresh and alluring brand is set to release four collections a year and is now available for purchase through walmart.com or eloquii.com/elements. As we step into September, now is the time to stock up and plan on stunting these next chilly months.