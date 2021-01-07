Virgil Abloh has his hands full. In addition to being the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection and the CEO of his personal brand Off-White, he was also named Creative Advisor for Sustainable Innovation Design for evian natural spring water.

Abloh’s title for Evian was announced in 2018 and ironically wasn’t surprising considering his contrition to designing outside of the fashion realm. The designer most recently collaborated with Mercedes Benz and his popular rugs for Ikea are reselling for double the price.

Yesterday, Evian revealed its latest design by Abloh which happens to be the brand’s first 100% recycled plastic water bottle. The bottle features a hammered design effect, each indented mark is intended to represent the previous life of the bottle. “It was a real challenge to take on the redesign of the evian bottle,” Abloh exclaimed in a statement provided. “I wanted to create a shape that was as iconic as the evian brand, whilst representing how the product has been reinvented using old bottles.”

The Virgil Abloh designed bottle will be available at select outlets including Curator Hotels and Resorts from March 2021.