Viola Davis Stole The Show In This Greta Constantine Gown

If there is one celebrity that is ready for Spring, its Viola Davis.



The Emmy Award-winning actress posted a photo on her social media accounts channeling the spirit of the new season, donning a bright yellow Greta Constantine gown and Louboutin heels paired with gorgeous teal stone earrings from Monies. For her glam, Davis kept it light and fun sporting a styled pixie cut and a pink lip.



Accepting her award, the actress looked like the icon she is and has always been. Davis was presented with the Icon Award at the African American Film Critics Association for her extraordinary acting and production work, as well as her various philanthropic efforts throughout her career. “Honored to receive the Icon Award,” the actress wrote the photo on Twitter while sharing her glammed-out look from what appeared to be the comfort of her home.

Honored to receive the Icon Award last night! Thank you @theaafca!! 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/VUaSDKfGA1 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 8, 2021

And not to worry, the award-show cycle isn’t over just yet. While celebrities seem to have become acclimated to the virtual set-up, there’s also been no shortage of beautifully elegant attire this red carpet season. Stepping into Spring, a host of entertainers are gearing up to turn heads during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, but there are also a few ceremonies in between that will continue to highlight the work of Black and Brown creatives specifically, .

Check out below how Viola Davis is stepping into spring.