Viola Davis’ Look At The Chaplin Award Gala Was Regal Yet Sexy

The award-winning actress Viola Davis was stunning last night, April 24th, for the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala, where she was honored with the award. The actress is a well-deserved EGOT winner, author, and an inspiration to many. Davis has conquered both the stage and screen since the mid-90s and has never taken no for a final answer regarding her career. Davis is one of Hollywood’s best actresses, hands down! I don’t even think that is an opinion, more of a fact at this point. The Air actress has blazed trails for herself and other Black women coming up behind her, specifically dark-skinned women. She’s expressed time and time again how dehumanizing Hollywood is towards dark-skinned women, but in times of doubt in her longstanding career, she has been able to overcome adversity. While overcoming is an exhausting act that Black women are particularly subject to, Davis still does it with so much grace that it inspires the next generation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Viola Davis attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Her look for the evening was so elegant and so her. Davis walked along the red carpet in a stunning black gown by Jason Wu. It featured gold fringe along the torso and downward in an effortless zig-zag design along her side. The dress was strapless with a bit of a round hem, which Davis wears so well to reveal a gorgeous decolletage. It touched the floor with the utmost elegance, and paired with Davis’s smile and kind eyes; I’d say it was a perfect look.