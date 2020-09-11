When fashion and technology combine, there’s usually a chic product on the receiving end. Continuing its partnership with the CFDA, Fitbit selected Victor Glemaud to participate in the brand’s designer collaboration.

Combining Glemaud’s joyful, gender-neutral, body positive approach with the clean knitwear designs he’s known for, the designer created 3 knit bands. Selects include chevron red/gold, layered black/red and metallic gold/black all sustainably made with recycled plastic fibers. Due to the current pandemic, in a climate where accessibility and affordability are keen, this product retails for $40.

Lifestyle photo of Fitbit Atlas/Vulcan with Victor Glemaud accessory band.

The Victor Glemaud x Fitbit collection launches September 25th and is currently available for pre-order on Fitbit.com,