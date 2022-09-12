Victor Glemaud brings American Sportswear to the Roller Disco

This season, Victor Glemaud took classic body-conscious silhouettes within a reduced color palette that mostly involved black, white, pink, and leopard print. With a mixture of sheer and opaque fabrics and even a hint of crochet work, he opted for universal designs such as jumpsuits, mini dresses, and two-piece sets that could easily be embraced by a girl on the go, a day by the pool, an even night on the town. Speaking of the pool, after viewing this collection, one can hope that the New York designer will venture into swimwear in the future, which the body suits allude to.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway for the Victor Glemaud fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

“It was all about American sportswear,” he said of the collection with themes reminiscent of his Spring 2022 RTW collection: the pared back color palette, beautiful lines, and approachable designs. Floor length capes were also a standout, featured on the pink and leopard jumpsuits. Milliner Gigi Burris was responsible for the raven-colered hats seen on the runway, with other accessories that included black shades and alligator beach totes by Erin O’ Hara for Vereda. He staged the show at Flipper’s Roller Boogie in midtown, where the stage was equipped with skaters bopping around to a joyous and uplifting set.

Casting including a diverse array of models down the runway, in size and ethnicity–Victor Glemaud has all the makings of a true NYFW staple, one that showgoers look forward to every season.