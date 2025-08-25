Venus Williams In Luar At The U.S. Open Was Too Good

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Aside from being on a winning streak at the U.S. Open, Venus Williams showed up in a custom outfit by Luar. Williams, who is a fashion icon in her own right, opted for the Luar ensemble, which was also created alongside Woolmark. This moment marked yet another example of Venus and even her sister, Serena’s, willingness to pull off a look, especially on the court. The world is left better when athletes present their personal style while showcasing their athletic prowess. Venus has never been shy about her affinity for clothing, either (at the moment, Venus is ranked the 580th player in the world).

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

This key moment represents a convergence between athletes and style. In 2025, brands have been piecing together looks that have felt fitting from the WNBA to the NFL. To me, Venus wearing Luar makes sense. Especially given the fact that the latter only associates itself with organic style stars, not limited to Solange and Beyoncé. Who could forget the moment when Bey arrived at a Luar show not too long ago to support her nephew, Julez Smith?

Screenshot

What did the look consist of? The kit featured a black knitted merino wool-rich mesh dress, which included intentional detailing. The dress stole the show as it was designed with a skirt that came across as effortless; this updated take on the tennis skirt was riveting in my eyes. Separately, the track jacket, which she wore, was designed to evoke a bit of a new age feel. From the silver detailing to the somewhat puffy sleeves, the jacket also featured pleats and sporty stitched portions. Another key piece consisted of a water-resistant tennis racket bag created from 100% wool.

Not too long ago, stylist Solange Franklin and Williams teamed up on a stellar look for the U.S. Open. For the high fashion moment, Venus donned a blazer by Willy Chavarria, another designer of color. Combined with this past weekend’s look, Williams is once again presenting just how she’s a part of the fashion lexicon.