UGG Spreads The Love This Holiday With Festive New Campaign

While the fall and winter seasons are a time for giving, family, and the holiday spirit, they can also double as quite the depressive or lonely state. The time change forces us to be in the dark earlier, the weather drastically drops, and sometimes a cup of hot chocolate won’t do. It’s essential to have others in your life to support and uplift you in times of need, like New York City creative Jorge “Gitoo” Wright, who grants comfort and support to his community all year long, but especially for the holidays.

Wright has teamed up with UGG for a festive “Feels like UGG” campaign surrounded by his creative friends and family full of joy sporting the famous footwear from classic chestnut boots to cozy new styles. This season, UGG has added a new boot, updating its original lineup to give back to the environment with new technology. The Fluff Momma Sugar Boot ($220) is the latest addition to the footwear family. It features a layered 2″ SugarSoleTM foam platform crafted from sugarcane, a renewable alternative to the initial petroleum-based ethylene, and a plant-based cozy lining. The knee-high, furry boot available in white, pink, and oat is perfect for the holiday season, especially as the days get colder.

Furthering its “spread the love initiative,” UGG is partnering with mental health organizations giving comfort and services to those most vulnerable around this time of year. PFLAG, one of the largest LGBTQIA+ focused organizations that aim to support and advocate for generations of their community, and Sad Girls Club, destigmatizing mental wellness space for Millennial and Gen Z women, girls, and femmes of color, will receive $50,000 each from UGG, to support their missions.

To further give access to everyone, the brand is also offering affordable variations to their original styles, such as the classic mini boot ($150), the Tasman shoe ($100), and the Scuff slipper ($100). UGG’s latest Holiday Collection is now available online or in-store.