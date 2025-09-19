Mariah The Scientist Kicks Off UGG Season With Intimate Brooklyn Performance

Jason Lowrie Peter Zwolinski

Last night, UGG officially kicked off UGG Season with an evening of music, style, and cozy energy at 74 Wythe in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The brand tapped none other than R&B singer Mariah The Scientist to host and headline the event, making for a celebration that blended fashion, artistry, and culture.

Mariah, a longtime fan of the brand, hit the stage in a custom UGG ensemble, a cropped top and mini skirt crafted from a deconstructed Frankie Trucker Jacket, paired with the new Zora Ballet Flat, a fresh silhouette from the label’s Fall 2025 collection. The look, unavailable in stores, embodied UGG’s signature mix of comfort and statement-making style.

Her performance set the tone for the night, as she serenaded the crowd with fan-favorites “Spread Thin” and “Is It A Crime,” before introducing “Burning Blue” from her recently released album Hearts Sold Separately. The intimate set showcased her versatility and further cemented her as one of R&B’s most dynamic voices.

The evening drew a stylish guest list, including actress Tessa Thompson, rapper JT, and model Julez Smith. Guests sipped on signature cocktails at an open bar, created bag charms featuring custom New York City and Mariah-inspired trinkets, and decorated UGG totes and scarves. The venue itself leaned fully into the brand’s aesthetic—earthy beige and brown tones, cozy textures, and even floral arrangements tucked into vessels made from the latest UGG collection.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Mariah told ESSENCE: “UGGs are a lifestyle brand to me. I feel like it’s something you can wear every day. You don’t have to think too hard about it. You can dress it up, you can dress it down, and that obviously goes into my music.”

Below, Mariah speaks with ESSENCE more about UGG Season, her favorite new shoe, and the art of cozy expression.

ESSENCE: UGG kicked off UGG Season and you’re front and center. How does this collaboration reflect your style and approach to music and your personal expression this season?

Mariah The Scientist: I feel great about it for one. I’m a big UGG fan, so I’m just shocked. I can’t believe this is happening. UGGs are a lifestyle brand to me. You can dress it up, you can dress it down. That obviously goes into my music because every day is not necessarily casual, and every day is also not necessarily formal. The best thing for me is if I’ve had a formal day, I can throw my UGGs on. If I’m having a casual day, I can just start and finish in them. They make me feel great and fit my foot like a glove.

ESSENCE: You’re gearing up to go on tour soon—congrats! What would be your ultimate UGG style from early morning rehearsals to a late-night wipe down?

MTS: This current shoe that I’m wearing, which is the Zora Ballet Flat is so cute. It feels so good on my foot. I personally feel like I could do rehearsals in it, I could do a show in it. I’ve done shows in my UGGs before. I can go to the club in them. I can do everything in my UGGs. It’s so versatile.

ESSENCE: UGG Season mixes comfort and style. How do you make your outfits and your music feel cozy at the same time?

MTS: I think the way I make my music feel cozy is probably through my lyricism. With my outfits, especially because it’s getting a little colder outside, it’s easy to incorporate different materials, which is why I love the new UGG styles. They’re opening the market up right now in a way I haven’t seen before, and I really like that.