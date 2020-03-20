Tyra Banks Is The Global Ambassador Of Nine West

Courtesy Photo

Tyra Banks is a fully equipped entrepreneur. The former supermodel and talk show host was set to open her immersive experience titled “Modelland” in Santa Monica, California which, has now been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. “ModelLand has been in the making for more than 10 years and we remain excited to bring our wondrous world to you and will wait to welcome you to our attraction when the time is right,” Banks wrote on Instagram.

But, despite the halt of one business venture, Banks is still continuing to work on other projects including her partnership with Nine West where she was named Global Ambassador over the accessory-lead brand. “It feels really nice to work with a company that not just takes beautiful imagery, but also has very similar messages that I do about female empowerment,” Banks told ESSENCE. The former model exclaimed how both parties thrive off authenticity.

Just in time for spring, the Nine West ambassador sat down with ESSENCE to chat about her favorite accessories over at the brand, Modelland, and what she wears when she is not glammed up.

ESSENCE: What is your favorite Nine West product?

Tyra Banks: Right now I am loving the Tatiana. It’s a blue and white tie dye shoe.

You’ve spoken about your love for pumps, why should everyone own a pair?

I feel like everyone should own a pair of pumps because it’s a way to dress up your outfit, but at the same time there’s some comfort to it. You’re totally supported inside, even on your toes. And there’s a sleekness to it. Pumps are just so sleek, and effortlessly sexy I think.

What does Tyra wear when she is not glammed up?

I think I’m kind of an at leisure person. I love to wear really cool sweats, but at the same time I do like to have a pump in my purse or my backpack to be able to dress something up if there’s like a last minute meeting that’s happening. I put on that pump and a blazer and then you can’t even tell that I have on my sweats.

You hopped out of retirement to pose on the cover of Sports Illustrated last year, can we expect more modeling from you in 2020?

I’ve been wanting to do a lot more modeling, but every time I get called for something I have to wait because Modelland is opening soon. And it’s like am I going to do that job or am I going to be here for the construction of a certain space. So it’s been a bit of a challenge. But I do have a big announcement coming out very soon about modeling.

What can we expect at Modelland?

Modelland is very hard to understand. It’s hard to explain in a sentence because it’s never been done before. If I tell you that you’re going to be a part of a theatrical show where you also get to take pictures and learn tips, and tricks, and how to pose, and you leave with a work book, and that you can shop, and that there’s music, and live posing classes, You’d be like, “What the hell is that?” It just sounds insane. So you’ll have to come and see for yourself.