Tyla’s year has been boisterous and big. Today, Pandora and the global artist debut Pandora’s Talisman campaign, introducing a bold new direction for the brand’s jewelry universe. Heavily inspired by ancient coins, the collection transforms symbols into modern expressions of self. What makes this release special? Each piece is crafted to reflect the values it holds, which echoes the campaign’s call to wear the words we all live by.

The launch is a departure from Pandora’s traditional design codes, which offer a newly forged aesthetic grounded in storytelling, texture, and the beauty of imperfection. Aside from these ideals, the collection was designed to resonate on a deeply personal level. “Pandora Talisman invites wearers to explore their own identities through symbolic pieces that are deeply meaningful and visually distinct,” according to a press release.

Twelve designs from the foundation of the collection, each piece is engraved with Latin inscriptions such as amor vincit omnia, ‘love conquers all’ or per aspera ad astra, ‘through hardships to the stars’. Notably, paired with intentional motifs, hearts, moons, and stars, each Pandora Talisman is rich in meaning.

One key design includes man-made mother of pearl and 14k gold plating to add depth and dimension, while the largest piece is engraved with arrows, further exploring the symbolism associated with hope, resilience, and growth. The collection is crafted in sterling silver, 14k gold plating, and mixed metal finishes, which allows for varying style combinations.

“Pandora Talisman is more than a new collection; it’s a new way to connect, reflect, and express,” says

A. Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, Pandora SVP Creative Directors. “They are carriers of memory,

reflections of self, and gentle reminders that meaning is something we make our own.