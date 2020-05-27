Trendy Items Up To 50% Off At The SSENSE Sale Right Now

If there’s any retailer that caters to the love of streetwear, trending designers, and upcoming brands all at once, it’s SSENSE. From tried-and-true brands like Balenciaga, to recent breakouts like Paolina Russo, to the season’s hottest like Marine Serre, there’s no shortage of youthful, trendy pieces to find– that is, if you’ve got hours of online shopping to spare.

Right now, SSENSE is having the first of its two annual “Up to 50% Off” sales which allows shoppers to snag designer digs for half the price. In this instance, timing is on our side; many of us remain at home while select cities cautiously begin to reopen as the U.S. attempts to recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So, because we could all use a distraction, and a “bright side” to look at, you can think of your newfound free time by shopping.

Alongside it’s extensive list of partnering designers, SSENSE is also known for curating exclusive capsules with fashion-favorites, like Louisa Ballou and Jacquemus, making their site a sure-fire way to stay ahead of the trend curve. Ahead, out of over 200 pages of women’s clothing on sale right now, here’s some of our top picks