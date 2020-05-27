Trendy Items Up To 50% Off At The SSENSE Sale Right Now
By Jamila Stewart ·

If there’s any retailer that caters to the love of streetwear, trending designers, and upcoming brands all at once, it’s SSENSE. From tried-and-true brands like Balenciaga, to recent breakouts like Paolina Russo, to the season’s hottest like Marine Serre, there’s no shortage of youthful, trendy pieces to find– that is, if you’ve got hours of online shopping to spare.

Right now, SSENSE is having the first of its two annual “Up to 50% Off” sales which allows shoppers to snag designer digs for half the price. In this instance, timing is on our side; many of us remain at home while select cities cautiously begin to reopen as the U.S. attempts to recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So, because we could all use a distraction, and a “bright side” to look at, you can think of your newfound free time by shopping.

Alongside it’s extensive list of partnering designers, SSENSE is also known for curating exclusive capsules with fashion-favorites, like Louisa Ballou and Jacquemus, making their site a sure-fire way to stay ahead of the trend curve. Ahead, out of over 200 pages of women’s clothing on sale right now, here’s some of our top picks

01
Helenamanzano Beige 3D Stripe Anemony Lounge Pants
$369
02
MISBHV Pink Active Sport Turtleneck
$100
03
Vejas White Twisted Grip Dress
$414
04
Mansur Gavriel Beige Cloud Clutch
$452
05
Levi's Levi's Blue 501 Original Cropped Ripped Jeans
$69
06
Telfar Multicolor Asymmetric Tank Tunic Dress
$375
07
Jacquemus Pink Check 'Le Chiquito' Clutch
$390
08
Louisa Ballou Black Low-Tide Double Layer Mesh Dress
$397
09
Paolina Russo Pink & Green Illusion Knit Bullseye Bustier Tank Top
$254
10
Maisie Wilen Green & Blue Patterned Leggings
$245
11
Marine Serre
$327
12
MM6 Maison Margiela
$365
13
Heron Preston Black Mesh Bodysuit
$176
14
Noir Kei Ninomiya
available at Noir Kei Ninomiya Noir Kei Ninomiya Shop Now
15
Nanushka Black Vegan Leather Laisa Bra
$154
