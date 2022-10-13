Trend Alert: Our Favorite Celebs Are All about Blazers

One of the easiest ways to style a casual look is to add a blazer, and no, it’s not limited to Sunday brunch. From Traces Ellis Ross’ manipulated pleat design constructed by Robert Wun to Bianca Lawson’s oversized white rendition from Tibi, the button-down has surpassed basic to more expressive colors and designs. This season, our favorite celebrities, along with their stylists, and on the runways at Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, The Row, and Jil Sander, showed that the blazer, in its many silhouettes, is the trend of the moment.

One of my favorite pieces from my teenagehood was a burnt orange blazer from H&M. I wore it to birthday dinner at TGI Friday’s (we couldn’t afford Ruth Chris back then) to a shopping day at the mall. The versatile jacket became an instant staple I could depend on whenever my outfit needed a little color. While the stars may opt for a more pricy designer, an affordable yet quality dupe such as an extra long printed Double Breasted jacket from Zara ($90) or a simple chocolate notched button-down stocked at Forever 21 ($36) will pair great with flair jeans or even biker shorts to achieve a sophisticated look. If you’re aiming for the vintage route, there’s nothing wrong with sneaking into your mom’s closet and snagging her pre-loved shoulder-padded jacket — delivering a sleek 90s vibe.

There’s no doubt the typical fall favorites like bombers, cargo pants, and Chelsea boots, in neutrals, of course, will be the get-up this season. but with blazers trending in the mix, will the traditional uniform level down? Whether you’re looking to gain inspo or just love a good outfit, we’ve rounded up our top celebrities flaunting fashion’s hottest yet familiar jacket.