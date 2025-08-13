Yes, Topicals And Meji Meji Just Released A Surprise Drop

Meji Meji

Beauty brand Topicals and rising Nigerian label Meji Meji have connected for a cheeky drop. The official launch marks the latest delivery by Meji Meji (this brand has been on my radar for quite some time). In case you’re not familiar Tolu Oye, originally from Lagos, Nigeria, is the designer behind Meji Meji–upon its launch in 2020, it’s been snatching up a loyal fanbase due to its catchy and boldly colored graphic tees. I count myself as a fan, and I’ve been wearing my shirt by the brand non-stop for months.

The collab is comprised of a kitschy cropped tee declaring: “Stop Staring At My Zits.” It also comes in a deep blue hue, which is perfect for summer outings. It’ll even transition well into fall, that’s the power of this blue tone. The white font is an ideal contrast against the shirt. If you’re like me and you enjoy tees that feel lived-in, this might be worth picking up.

In an email, Oye shares that the collection reflects both brands’ shared missions of “care, community, and cultural resonance,” according to Tolu. By enmeshing Topicals’ commitment to healing and visibility alongside Meji Meji’s beloved storytelling, customers are in for a unique treat. “On the surface, it’s a collaboration, but at its core, it’s a convergence of two brands united in championing self-expression and heritage with bold, unapologetic energy,” shared Oye.

Topicals, Meji Meji

That’s not all. Meji Meji is also gearing up to launch a new collection, “Badge of Glory.” This release which falls in tandem with the brand’s fifth anniversary, will officially be available online on August 16. Five distinct clothing categories are on the horizon, including hats, dresses, skirts, tops, and bikinis. “Badge of Glory” is led by the idea of Meji Meji being a flagship Nigerian label that is a shepherd of culture and a carrier of history and style.

Spearheading the collection is the MM badge, a symbol that upholds the values of the label. Inspired by the beloved bamboo earrings from the ‘80s and early ‘90s, which hold a special place in the hearts of many of the older women in our lives, this symbol is fittingly utilized.

“The MM badge embodies the richness of our identity and the spirit of self-expression rooted in Black culture,” notes a press release. In one image shared on Instagram, a stylish mini skirt that matches the previously mentioned tee in deep blue features an MM badge in silver.

While you’ll have to wait until August 16 to purchase the “Badge of Glory” collection, you can head to Topicals’ official site now for the collaborative Meji Meji tee. The “Stop Staring At My Zits” Tee is priced at $40.

