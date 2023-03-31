TJ Maxx Debuts The Runway With Law Roach

Michael Simon for T.J.Maxx

Post-retirement looks so good on self-proclaimed “Maxxinista” Law Roach. In his latest project, he sat down with fashion writers and editors to reveal yet another amazing thing he’s been up to. T.J. Maxx has always been a space for people to get stylish items for an accessible price. Roach has partnered with the brand to create an event and fashion presentation featuring 15 looks by Roach of luxury items that will be sold at T.J. Maxx. As we entered the space, we immediately saw the luxury items that featured brands like Off-White, Bottega Venetta, and Versace, brand names that we don’t see often or at in a local T.J. Maxx.

Roach has always been open about his humble beginnings growing up and having to work at a young age to provide for himself. T.J. Maxx was a place of solace and self-expression for him, like it is for many. That’s why he chose to work with the brand, and the idea perfectly aligned with both entities. At the event, there were three-course meals, and alongside that were three mini runway shows displaying luxury items that were curated by Roach. T.J. Maxx said Roach’s inspiration for picking these items were “classic, timeless Runway looks and an added fresh twist with bold colors, eye-catching accessories, and unique textures.”

The “First Course” was all spring trends with vibrant colors and prints. The “Second Course” was all about the timeless and classic Runway looks that Roach was implying, and the “Third Course” was all about accessories and jewelry.

“The Runway” is T.J. Maxx’s premium designer shop and has been around for over 15 years. These items will be 20% to 60% less than department store prices. On top of the great deals they told us about during the event, they also announced their partnership with Dress for Success. It’s a not-for-profit organization founded in 1997 that “empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.”

It was announced that attendees of the event had a donation of $250 in their names to Dress for Success and received their own $250 gift cards that can be used to donate back to the organization or used to buy items to replace gently used items to donate to the organization.

Roach lives by the ethos of giving back to the community, and this event showed that he is always one to remain humble and remember where he comes from. The image architect’s retirement is already fruitful, as far as we can see.