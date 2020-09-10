Tips, Trends And Beauty Launches Happening This Fall

During the past few months, with the economy in free fall, supporting Black creatives has become more important than ever. But we must also remember to give flowers to those who paved the way so that their artistic legacy will live on. That’s just what Coach is doing with its latest collaboration, the Coach x Basquiat capsule, which appeared on the 2020 New York Fashion Week runway last February.

COACH X BASQUIAT

Every girl needs a Coach piece because Coach is classy and timeless.” —SALEM MITCHELL, MODEL

The luxury leather label partnered with Jean-Michel Basquiat’s estate to curate a line of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, bags and shoes that honor the late Brooklyn-born painter’s work. It’s “heritage for the next wave,” as Coach says. The Coach x Basquiat collection will be available at coach.com and in select retail stores.

#Fentyskin

Rihanna disrupted the beauty and fashion industries with her namesake brands, and now the multihyphenate megastar is set to change the skin care game with Fenty Skin. The brand launched in July with three two-in-one products that simplify cleansing, removing makeup, toning, hydrating, moisturizing and sun protection.

And the gender-neutral gems make it less challenging for both men and women to start their journey to healthy and glowing skin. “You don’t need a lot to have great skin,” Rihanna says of the uncomplicated line. “I made Fenty Skin and the Fenty Skin Start’r routine so that people could have a system that’s not overwhelming. It’s just the essentials, and I think it’s easy to stick to.”