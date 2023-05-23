TikTok Fashion Content Creator Spotlight: Seoulstef

Instagram

Chicago-based content creator and vintage brand owner Stephany, a.k.a. @seoulstef on TikTok and Instagram, has a unique, colorful wardrobe that’s rooted in sustainability and authenticity. Via her vintage brand’s site called Mega Dosh, she tells a bit about her story and why she started her vintage in the first place. “Having great personal style doesn’t always mean fast fashion or designer. We’re all about creating something new from something old— building a wardrobe filled with those special pieces, giving them new life.” Fast fashion is arguably one of the worst things to happen to personal style. It’s come to a point of extreme saturation where everyone is pretty much wearing the same thing as each other, which in turn obliterates the purpose of personal style.

Article continues after video.

Article continues after video.

Stephany has always had an interest in fashion, from sewing, styling, and now to curating. Her brand is truly one of the best-curated vintage stores we’ve seen in a while. She’s stocked it with unique leather goods and handmade pieces, including clothing and jewelry. Her eye for vintage has given her the ability to create a wardrobe that has dimension, depth, and intention. She’s able to create look-after look with just one vintage jacket, pants, or top. Her brand Mega Dosh was born out of that love of true personal style, and you can tell she pours her heart and soul into it.

Her page is worth the follow if you love vintage and sustainability or are wanting to explore it. Both the brand and her personal style are about growing creatively and leaning deeper into who you are style-wise, rather than blindly buying into trends.