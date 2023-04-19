TikTok Fashion Content Creator Spotlight: Marisa Martins

Marisa Martins

Marisa Martins is every minimalist fashion girl’s dream. Her ability to put together outfits within the limits of neutrals, blacks, and navy with clean lines and classic shapes and silhouettes. Sun dresses with square necklines, oversized blazers, and trousers with the most perfect pleats you’d ever seen grace your eyes on the clock app.

On top of being a social media influencer on TikTok and Instagram, Martins is also the co-founder alongside another content creator Danielle Fontaine of Business of Color, a “digital platform for black-owned businesses globally.” Started in 2020, the platform highlights small businesses whether it be fashion or lifestyle related and helps business owners garner well deserved attention. We all remember the calls to action to support Black-owned businesses and hire Black movement; currently it does feel a bit like pre-2020 is coming back but Business of Color has not died down when it comes to their mission statement.

@.marisamartins Going for dinner in London. Coat @MATCHESFASHION Blazer & Vest @COS Bag @Marks & Spencer Trousers – Asceno Shoes – GH Bass ♬ original sound – Jesse Gold

Martin’s TikToks are the interactive “Get Ready With Me” that we’ve been wanting to see from the perspective of someone who is so well established in their personal style. She doesn’t need to stray or find a new aesthetic because this is just who she is and it’s refreshing to see a content creator be true to themselves. Martins’s aesthetic can be comparable to the “clean girl aesthetic” but in reality she is just being herself and admires well-structured clothing and a minimalism that feeds into the quality over quantity sentiment.