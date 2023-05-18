TikTok Fashion Content Creator Spotlight: Danielle Jinadu

Instagram

Fashion content creator Danielle Jinadu is a multi-hyphenate in the true sense of the term. Her sleek and minimalistic style is what draws her 10k+ followers on Instagram and TikTok in. Jinadu’s fashion sense gives us a bit of the “clean girl” or “soft life” type of aesthetic, except it feels organically natural to her. Not only is Jinadu a minimal fashion aficionado she’s also a disability advocate and even a TED Talk alum. She specifically advocates for disabled Black women using theming her TED Talk around sickle cell anemia, a blood disorder that she has struggled with herself. She told Office UK, “I had my first blood transfusion at about 5 yrs old, and all my life, I have been in an out of hospital. In education, I had faced many obstacles, a lot of teachers doubted my ability to succeed due to my disability. In healthcare, I had faced the difficulty of having a ‘black condition’ that, due to its proximity to blackness, had many negative stereotypes attributed to it.”

We love a multifaceted queen. Her TikToks and Instagram are filled with monochromatic looks that are simple yet incredibly detailed. A woman who knows the importance of a great accessory is a woman who is a true fashionista. Her minimal style gives us a sense of elegance yet the uniformity is refreshing because she’s able to wear iterations of the same thing without it being too obvious. Her use of texture to make an outfit that would have most likely fallen through the cracks of the algorithm, is top tier.

From her matching sets to her use of different tones of the same color, you’d think she was a stylist. This content creator is one that can be a role model for the incoming generations of influencers because she stands for something real and looks good doing it.