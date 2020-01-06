Tonight at the Golden Globes, Tiffany Haddish stunned in a sleek popping pink Galia Lahav gown.

The actress is always a fun time on the carpet and does so in the most gorgeous getups – thanks to her stylist, Law Roach. The Night School star paired her look with dainty jewelry that you would almost miss if you took a quick glance. But, Haddish proves that it’s all about quality when it comes to the pricing of gems. The actress sported all Pomellato jewels that added up to over $100k. On her wrist was an 18k rose gold bracelet priced at $57,900 and a rose gold ring with brown, white and black diamonds priced at $11,500.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Tiffany Haddish arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Haddish also sported teardrop diamond earrings priced at $40,800. The total cost of the actresses’ jewels? $110,200. Yes, you can buy a house with the diamonds she sported tonight.

Share :