Thanks To Nuuly You Can Now Rent Tierra Whack's Wardrobe

Grammy-nominated rapper Tierra Whack and rental subscription service Nuuly have joined forces to let subscribers have a chance at wearing Whack’s clothing. This partnership comes ahead of her debut album World Wide Whack which releases on March 15. Through this partnership, subscribers can rent 41 eye-catching clothing pieces Whack has worn. The items range from her thrift finds to custom pieces co-designed by Whack, and luxury designer brands such as Molly Goddard, Anna Sui, Farm Rio, and more.

“Tierra Whack’s incredible, wildcard style, sense of wit, and energetic personality make her the perfect partner for Nuuly,” said Kim Gallagher, Nuuly’s executive director of marketing and customer success. “She is clearly someone who has fun with fashion, and we love that we can offer our subscribers access to Whack’s one-of-a-kind closet full of colorful, artful pieces she’s worn everywhere from onstage performances to a party at Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence.”

This is Nuuly’s first time having a celebrity’s closet available on the platform. Her colorful style can be described as eclectic with out-of-the-ordinary shapes and prints integrated into her everyday looks and on stage. The collection is entitled “Tierra Whack X Nuuly” and will feature pieces like her custom mesh dress and shirt with a print of iconic female MCs, designed by LA Roxx, and her yellow polka dot outfit she wore to Vice President Kamala Harris’ 50th anniversary of hip hop party, designed by Aunt Tot. Other standouts include her Levi’s dress that was also custom designed by Aunt Tot, upcycled from five pairs of Levi’s jeans, and her Charles Loverboy sweaters that she wore to Coachella in 2019.

“I would have loved to wear some of my favorite artist’s wardrobe pieces growing up. Nuuly made it possible and I jumped at the chance to give someone else that opportunity,” Whack shared. “Affording certain pieces can be challenging at times, and because artists borrow clothes most of the time, I can relate to what Nuuly has created. I think it’s really dope!”

The Tierra Whack X Nuuly collection is available to rent exclusively on nuuly.com. Retail prices range from $30 to $150. The Nuuly subscription is priced at $98 per month. Fans will also have the option to purchase the items the rent from Whack’s wardrobe.