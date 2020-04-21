Photo: Courtesy of Banana Republic

As part of their responsible retail effort, Banana Republic has partnered with vintage online marketplace Thrilling, making it the e-commerce platform’s first-ever brand collaboration. Thrilling scours the country’s best vintage boutiques and second hand stores, carefully curating a selection of one-of-a-kind items for online shoppers, and now the brand has partnered with Banana Republic to provide a vintage shopping experience.

Iconic and beloved Banana Republic pieces like classic utility items including shirts, leather bomber jackets, chunky knits, tops and accessories will be sourced from top vintage stores nationwide. With 100% of proceeds going back to the vintage stores themselves. “In these uncertain times, and as members of this global community, it is more clear than ever that we are all connected and we have a shared responsibility to protect each other,” says Mary Alderete, the chief marketing officer at Banana Republic.

As a brand founded by selling upcycled surplus product, Banana Republic brings history full circle with its BETTER REPUBLIC initiative – a forward-thinking ideal that underscores the company’s sustainability goals and commitment to do better for people and the planet.

The vintage selects will be available for purchase on www.brxthrilling.com.