This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities
Instagram/@amandascgorman
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Well, Christmas is officially here and before we all gather around the tree in our cozy pajamas and fuzzy socks, let’s get into this week’s best celebrity fashion moments. Over on the west coast, the Smith family attended the premiere for The Matrix Resurrections to support Mama Jada Pinkett Smith in style, along with a number of other very fashionable guests. Both Amanda Seales and Amanda Gorman brightened up our Instagram timelines with their colorful dresses, while Coi Leray channeled arctic aesthetics with an Adidas track suit made from fur. However, not everyone is bundling up and embracing the cold weather just yet, Saweetie brought the heat by showing us her body stays summer ready – even in the winter – with the most stylish and sultry bathing suit.

See the looks we mentioned and the rest of this week’s best dressed celebrities ahead.

01
Jada Pinkett Smith & Jaden Smith
Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic
02
Alicia Keys
Instagram/@jasonbolden
03
Offset
Instagram/@offsetyrn
04
Summer Walker
Instagram/@summerwalker
05
Amanda Gorman
Instagram/@amandascgorman
06
Coi Leray
Instagram/@coileray
07
Ari
Instagram/@msarithedon
08
Saweetie
Instagram/@saweetie
Loading the player...
09
Kalen Allen
Instagram/@thekalenallen
10
Amanda Seales
Instagram/@amandaseales
11
Sanaa Lathan
Instagram/@sanaalathan
12
Lebron James
Instagram/@salehebembury
13
Normani
Instagram/@normani
14
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images
15
Luka Sabbat
Instagram/@lukasabbat
16
Flo Milli
Instagram/@flomillishit
17
Anok Yai
Steve Jennings/Getty Images
18
Latto
Instagram/@labelsndollas

TOPICS: 