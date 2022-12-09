This Week In Black Fashion 

With the end of 2022 near and going hard, the last few days of Q4 has been the goal of the fashion collaborations and drops we’ve seen this week. Fashion’s ups and downs last week have left us wondering if anything good will come about the following week, and low and behold, we have a few things lined up to celebrate and tell you about. From inside the mind of Samual Ross to streetwear maven Melody Ehsani, all the news is worth knowing about. Take a look through some great things to keep on your radar as Christmas is coming closer and closer.

A Cold Wall X Dr. Martens

The British designer Samual Ross, known for his incredible eye, just announced a collaboration with Dr. Martens. He’s innovating the signature boots with his play on light and shade. The zipper closer in the front, the layers, and the face of the campaign being the poet and artist Wilson Oryema makes us really want to buy a pair.

Chanel at Dakar Fashion Week

The French fashion house had its first runway in Africa. Now, this is no small feat, as we’ve seen show after show look quite similar and underwhelming. This time around, the colors were more vibrant, and the twill gave a new vibe. The Métiers d’art show was nothing short of magical.

Savage Fenty X DJ Khaled

Now this one is insane, we know, but how can you not love it at the same time? Riri’s famous lingerie brand collaborating with DJ and producer DJ Khaled is the highlight of this week’s fashion news. The brand’s menswear continues to expand more and more, and we love to see it.

Aleali May’s Made WORLDWIDE New Colorway

Fashion girl Aleali May’s athleisure line Made WORLDWIDE is where to go for lounging basics, and now we have another colorway of an earthy shade of green.

Foot Locker X Melody Ehsani

The streetwear queen is back with yet another collab, and this time with Footlocker, and it’s not just sneakers but apparel and accessories full of vibrant colors and tons of patterns.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl7NypPMw3y/

SZA X Crocs

Last but certainly not least, two of our favorites came together. Ahead of SZA’s new album, her collaboration with Crocs is probably the second-best thing to happen this week after her album. The classic clogs get a fun denim patchwork look with gibbets!