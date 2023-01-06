This Week In Black Fashion

There is so much in store in regard to fashion in 2023. As we manifest prosperity for the year, we should also manifest mindful releases, fashion as art again, and craftsmanship unlike before (among juicier fashion drama.) So far, we’ve got our wish, as this first week into the new year has us talking about lawsuits alongside tailored suits and new collections with substance! Our only hope is that this will continue as fashion weeks are just around the corner.

The collaborations that were teased last year keep on teasing, but it should hopefully be worth the wait, and even more, collaborations that we didn’t know we needed are just around the corner to announce and release, and we’ll be right there to report.

For now, take a look through the good, bad, and messy of this week in fashion.

Christopher John Rogers Debuts Pre-Fall Collection 011

Entitled “It’s My Party and I’ll Cry If I Want To,” womenswear designer Rogers took a turn from his usual color-filled collections. While this collection was still complete with splashes of fun colors, it was also filled with pieces absent of those bright primary colors he uses so often. The designer used this collection to show that he has full autonomy over his creativity and business. What sells is what he wants to sell. Each look is nothing short of extraordinary, as he utilizes Avant Garde shapes and playfulness.

Thom Browne VS. Adidas

Adidas has sued American designer Thom Browne over the use of his stripe motif in his designs. The gag is that Adidas had given permission to use the four stripes over ten years ago. It seems that since Browne’s brand has been building its sportswear selection of the brand that has now had the face of Lionel Messi alongside FC Barcelona wear his designs, Adidas has called for war as Messi has been long associated with Adidas. So far, Browne’s lawyer isn’t backing down, and it’s been argued that Adidas changing its mind is way too late.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 03: Fashion Designer Thom Browne arrives to Manhattan Federal Court on January 03, 2023 in New York City. Adidas have filed a lawsuit against Browne for his repeated use of a four stripes motif that the company alleges “imitates” Adidas signature Three Stripes. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

A-Cold-Wall Releases SS23 Collection

Designer Samual Ross has dropped his Pre-Spring collection labeled the “Hypergenic Series.” The collection is based on four narratives: Considered, Eclipse, Uniform, and Conditioned. Each is experimentation with the brand’s original motifs in distortion. The collection features knitted pieces, an asymmetrical vest with 3D pockets, slides, and M65 military jackets.

Dior X Denim Tears

Designer Tremaine Emory does not disappoint with this mule. Tapped in 2022 to create a capsule collection with Dior, Emory has turned heads as we await the full collection’s glory. This mule resembles the Birkenstock slide a bit, so comfort isn’t out of the question. Both brand motifs are featured and blended perfectly with Dior’s all-over print and Denim Tear’s peace sign buckle. We’re sure the full collection is going to have fashion guys writing think pieces over it.

PREMIUM GOODS X NIKE AF1

The classic Air Force 1 is getting a new look with the Premium Goods collaboration. Premium Goods owner and Houston-based sneaker-head Jennifer Ford reimagines the classic shoe with her own special touch that features a technique in luxury artisanal jewelry making. Releasing two different shoes on January 20th—the Bella and the Sophia, in cream and black with gorgeous beaded details on the Nike Swoosh motif and braided rope, shows Ford’s eclectic and contemporary eye.