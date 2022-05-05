This Portrait Of SZA, Gunna & Chlöe Bailey Might Be More Iconic Than That Met Gala Bathroom Pic

This year’s Met Gala may be over, but we’re still digesting all the iconic fashion & pop culture moments. From Cardi B in that gilded chain, Versace column dress, and Lizzo wearing that divine embroidered satin Thom Browne overcoat (with flute in tow) to La La Anthony being the queen of hosting, spearheading the official Vogue live-stream and Rihanna’s presence sheer impact through a CGI created statue.

Another moment we can’t get over is; Instagram’s official Met Gala portrait. Instagram’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, In America: An Anthology of Fashion table guests assembled for a group photo that is honestly quite iconic. Lensed by Brooklyn Native (now LA-based) photographer Juan Veloz, the image features the next generation of actors, actresses, designers, entertainers, models, and musicians.

Stars like Anderson.Paak, Chlöe Bailey, Schiaparelli’s Creative Director Daniel Roseberry, Theophilo’s Edvin Thompson, Gunna, SZA, and yes even Mr. “First Class” himself, Jack Harlow, let their couture and personalities shine through (see: Anderson.Paak and his beatles era wig and grin).

Juan, who’s shot campaigns for GUESS, and editorials for Vogue Mexico and Wonderland, also captured individual portraits of the guests. From Chlöe Bailey in her sculpted AREA couture gown to SZA in her pink, burled wood grain Vivienne Westwood gown and signature wink.

“Fashion ultimately is about story-telling and self-expression,” says Eva Chen, Vice President of Fashion & Shopping Partnerships at Instagram, via press release. “And what is Instagram if not another format of self-expression—for the creative director that wants a clean slate profile every season. For the makeup artist doing live shopping on Instagram.”

The Costume Institute’s In America two-part exhibition was made possible by Instagram. Part one, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion (which premiered last September) will be on display through September 5, 2022. Part Two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion opens today May 5th, with both Parts One and Two closing on September 5, 2022.