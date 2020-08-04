Since the onset of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic in March, it feels like everyone has been having a love affair with loungewear. Right on beat, Nina Westbrook’s new children’s brand, MiniBrook, feels like a loungewear moment for your mini-me.

Launching this past Saturday, the unisex line carries everything from children’s basic tees, dresses, hooded onesies and joggers that tap into summer’s tie-dye craze or trendy elements like asymmetric zipper detailing, MiniBrook provides an on-trend line for kids that feels fresh, while remaining everything your little one needs.

“As a parent myself, I wanted to make sure to take into account what it means to be a growing family that is constantly on the move,” Westbrook told ESSENCE. “I think that functionality is a key factor when designing with small children in mind … I was able to design a collection that was functional without having to sacrifice style.”

With a mostly muted color palette, the collection’s debut pieces are ones you can keep on call year-round, and the consciously shopping parent can take comfort in knowing that all garments are sustainably made in Los Angeles from organic cotton and other eco-friendly fabrics.

It’s no surprise that MiniBrook boasts such comfy children’s clothes — the same can be said of Nina’s womenswear at her online and in-store shop, Little Ark, which carries cheeky slogan tees, sweats, leggings and more. “Outside of fun and adorable kids clothes, I just hope that the brand is able to bring some ease to the process of getting kids dressed in the morning,” Westbrook said. Ranging from sizes 0-3M to 5/6T, Westbrook’s cozy designs come ready to dress the entire crew in mix and match-able pieces fit for anywhere from the at home playroom, to baby’s return to daycare.

With recent events concerning human rights in the media, particularly the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, the conscious consumer is looking not only for a brand that stakes a stance on sustainability, but for a brand that takes a stance on the advancement of society’s underprivileged and underserved groups. With giving back at the core of Westbrook’s brand ethos, MiniBrook has pledged to donate a portion of proceeds quarterly to non-profits serving and uplifting the youth, starting with her husband Russell Westbrook’s own Why Not? Foundation which helps children who are facing hardship by supporting community based education and family service programs.

Shop MiniBrook’s debut collection exclusively at MiniBrook.com, or in-store at Little Ark in Oklahoma City.