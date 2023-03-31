These Items Will Help You Dress Out Of Your Fashion Comfort Zone

Getty

Comfort zones are the security blankets that tend to hold us back; within fashion, it’s the easiest zone to stay in. As an outfit repeater and someone who kind of has a uniform, it’s taken me a while to wear things that I know would look good on me but just can’t bring myself to wear in public. There’s always that one item that’s been sitting in our closets forever with the price tag still on it, but 2023 is the year of “in with the new.” Try new trends, and take fashion risks. Take this as a gentle nudge toward your best self. Have you ever heard of dressing like who you want to be? If that’s something you want to try, then this is definitely the place to be right now.

There are so many things that you could probably buy to get you to this point of dressing totally out of your usual realm, but these are five items slash ideas that could really get you to your fashionista status if you want to.

Take a look a look below for some inspo.

Long Denim Shorts/Jorts

This has to be my favorite thing on the list because Jorts are like the best thing ever invented. The look of long denim shorts and a button-down is much more elevated than regular denim shorts. Also, if you are a thick-thigh girl like me, the chaffing that you usually experience will no longer be an issue for you. I truly think that this item is number one on the list for a reason.

Bold Prints

Shying away from a bold print is something that I used to do because I didn’t want to draw attention to myself, but now I can’t get enough of bold colors and prints that aren’t the usual floral or color block. Geometric shapes with slight pops of color (see below) are still eye-catching and a great way to jump out of your usual neutral outfit rotation.

Sheer Gloves

Sheer gloves sound like such a dramatic thing to add to your wardrobe, I know, but listen, while they have a glam vibe, this is probably the easiest thing to do to make an outfit out of your norm. They don’t have to be white lacy like below, they could be plain black sheer gloves under a blazer or paired with a little black dress for a night out.

Dresses/Skirts Over Pants

The OG 2000s trend is the way to go if you want to make a basic fit more fun and interesting. I promise that any flowy dress over jeans or pants could work. Fashion writer India Roby took the look outside with a flowy button-down dress over a pair of cargo pants, and it’s fabulous. The skirt-over-pants agenda is winning me over.

Clogs

Now, these shoes may look crazy, but they are a staple in the journey of coming out of your fashion comfort zone. You can literally wear these with anything, and your outfit will be 10x more interesting because of them. Try them with a spring dress that is flowy like the one below or with your usual T-shirt and jeans to step the look up a notch.