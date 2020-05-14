These Brands Are Offering Trendy Styles For Curvy Girls

Lack of diversity in the fashion industry is an everlasting conversation concerning not only racial representation, but size inclusivity as well. Curvier women have long been, and continue to be, an afterthought. Fashion Spot reported that during Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Week, plus-size castings dropped from 86 models during Spring 2020 shows to 46 (a drop of 49%).
Previously, a very small percentage of brands, such as Torrid and Lane Bryant, catered to the curvy consumer. Options for more on-trend, fun, and youthful clothing were slim to none. What’s ironic is that while most U.S. brands constitute sizes 14 and up as plus size, the average American woman is a size 16-18. What’s equally concerning is that the average woman is still caged off by the fashion industry by considering it a “plus-size” label, as if one consumer is fundamentally different from the other.
Still, there’s been a noticeable shift in the industry in recent years. Leading retailers like ASOS have expanded their lines to offer a more inclusive size range, and many others like Rebecca Minkoff, Reformation and Anthropologie following suit. Meanwhile, brands that have specialized in an extended size range since inception, like Fashion to Figure and Good American, have aimed to make the shopping experience for curvy gals that much easier. Ahead, here are 10 size inclusive brands to shop, without sacrificing your love for the latest trends.
01
Fashion To Figure
Fashion To Figure
is where to find those tropic-inspired pieces for your next beachy vacation. (What’s the harm in planning ahead?) From a dress collection fit for every occasion to figure-flattering swimwear and intimates, this New York-based brand is a one stop shop. What’s more interesting is Fit to Figure’s spinoff, FTF
Closet, a subscription-based service which allows you to rent and swap out three pieces at a time, for an endless supply of looks.
02
Christian Omeshun
Chrisitan Omeshun
does a few things well, and evening wear is one of them. There’s no shortage of velvet and shimmery fabrics for your next special occasion. Designer A’Shontay Hubbard is behind the Atlanta-based brand, aiming to fill the size gap in the retail industry. The brand is unique in their offering of customization for all pieces so that no customer is “limited by height, body type, or size.”
03
Rebdolls
Instagram-chic meets size inclusivity with Rebdolls
. With the tagline “Sexy for all,” Rebdolls offers an impressive size range of 0 to 32. This brand is bridging the gap between plus size clothing and on-trend clothing, making trending elements like snakeskin prints and mesh fabrics accessible to all.
04
ASOS (ASOS Curve)
ASOS
became one of the first leading brands to expand into a more inclusive size range with ASOS Curve in 2010. Now, you can find everything from date night dresses, to power suits, to sleepwear in one place. Alongside their in-house designed options from ASOS Curve, ASOS also offers plus size options from their partnering brands like Missguided and River Island.
05
Violeta by Mango
Mango’s size range originally stopped short, only offering up to a size U.S. 16 before launching Violeta by Mango
in 2013. The launch was initially exclusive to France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey and Russia before expanding in 2014. Imagine Zara expanding their size run, and you’ll have a pretty accurate mental picture of Violeta. With an in-depth Fit Finder calculator and sizes up to 22, all the essentials you need for an effortless wardrobe are here.
06
Eloquii
If you didn't know where to start on your summer wardrobe, now you do. Eloquii’s
collection takes you from the office to happy hour and everywhere in between. Their website boats over 900 pieces, and you can find their flirty patterns and poppy colors in sizes 14 to 28.
07
Zelie For She
Elann Zelie launched Zelie for She
in 2012. Made in Los Angeles, all styles are produced in limited qualities, adding to the brand’s exclusivity. Zelie for She’s current collection is for the woman who wants to be comfy, but cute, making the online shop the perfect stop to get your fashion fix during quarantine.
08
Jibri
Celebs like Jill Scott and Tasha Mann love this fun and eclectic brand. Launched in 2009 by designer Jasmine Elder, Jibri
carries everything from loungewear, to bridal, to the only poolside cover-ups you need.
09
Good American
Name a curvy girl who doesn’t know the struggle of finding the perfect pair of jeans. Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede responded to the endless quest for denim with Good American
in 2016. With every style produced in sizes XS to 4XL, this is your go-to for denim, basics and activewear.
10
Curvy Sense
Curvy Sense
is led by Keisha Holmes, a California native who landed on the brand after various retail jobs. “It helps to come from the customer’s perspective because I am she,” said Keisha. The Los Angeles-based brand carries sizes 14-28, stating that their sizes are based on measurements from “actual plus-size women.” Their selection boasts night-out options for days, with a shoe selection that tops off every outfit.