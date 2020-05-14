These Brands Are Offering Trendy Styles For Curvy Girls

Lack of diversity in the fashion industry is an everlasting conversation concerning not only racial representation, but size inclusivity as well. Curvier women have long been, and continue to be, an afterthought. Fashion Spot reported that during Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Week, plus-size castings dropped from 86 models during Spring 2020 shows to 46 (a drop of 49%).

Previously, a very small percentage of brands, such as Torrid and Lane Bryant, catered to the curvy consumer. Options for more on-trend, fun, and youthful clothing were slim to none. What’s ironic is that while most U.S. brands constitute sizes 14 and up as plus size, the average American woman is a size 16-18. What’s equally concerning is that the average woman is still caged off by the fashion industry by considering it a “plus-size” label, as if one consumer is fundamentally different from the other.

Still, there’s been a noticeable shift in the industry in recent years. Leading retailers like ASOS have expanded their lines to offer a more inclusive size range, and many others like Rebecca Minkoff, Reformation and Anthropologie following suit. Meanwhile, brands that have specialized in an extended size range since inception, like Fashion to Figure and Good American, have aimed to make the shopping experience for curvy gals that much easier. Ahead, here are 10 size inclusive brands to shop, without sacrificing your love for the latest trends.