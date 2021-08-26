Fashion affords us many avenues to express our personal style, but we find graphic t-shirts are the coolest way to tell it like it is with our wardrobe. Just recently, Angela Bassett caused a shopping frenzy when she was spotted shopping at Whole Foods wearing a graphic tee that stated, Black Women Glow Differently.

The empowering graphic t-shirt was worn shortly after news broke that the iconic actress inked a whopping $450,000 per episode deal for her part on the television series, 9-1-1. A history-making glow-up!

As you may know, we advocate for self-expression (especially when it comes to style)! Whether you’re into a vegan lifestyle or traveling abroad, there are plenty of graphic t-shirts on the market that can say it all with just a few words or a striking image.

Below, check out some of our favorite tees that express our Blackness with the cutest phrases. And as a bonus, these shirts can be purchased by Black-owned businesses for Black Business Month. Cheers!