The Winter Style Guide You Need To Fill Your Fashion Fix

When it comes to winter trends, Editorial Stylist Solange Franklin believes that now is the time to be daring. “You never know what your new signature look could become, so don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and turn in some new looks!” she shares exclusively with ESSENCE.

If you’re guilty of avoiding bright colors in the winter, Franklin advocates for being colorful, “I love styling with bold colors, especially in the winter and I encourage folks to experiment with different trends,” she says.

If you haven’t started shopping for your winter wardrobe yet, let us be your guide with our comprehensive list of everything you’ll need for the freezing temperatures. For affordable trendy fashion, she recommends Marshalls and T.J. Maxx. “You can find a lot of pieces from designer brands to mix and match to create looks at incredible prices,” Franklin informs us.

From puffer jackets and cashmere gloves to sweaters and winter dresses, we’ve got you covered. Franklin revealed all of the essentials we need to survive the winter weather, including her denim style staple.

Holiday Style

With the holiday season in full swing, Franklin encourages everyone to not only shine but also to experiment with color and texture in their holiday attire. “A great way to bring some fun to your holiday looks is to add vibrant colors and texture to everyday clothes and accessories!”

She continues, “Holiday parties call for those regal statement pieces like my favorite combination of a fly pair of heels and a sleek velvet dress because it brings the perfect amount of sultry and chic.”

Sweaters

While Franklin says that you can never have too many sweaters in your winter wardrobe, she admits that having different style options is key. “Two trends I’m really excited about and seeing everywhere are elevated comfort looks and vibrant knits!”

She adds, “Cropped knits are a must-have this season because they’re so versatile. Pair it with a blazer for a reinvented look or throw it on with a loose pair of jeans for a more casual, cozy style.” We totally agree that a cropped knit can work whether you’re attending back-to-back zoom meetings, brunch with your besties, or even going back to the office.

Try these hand-picked options from the trusted stylist: The Waffle Slouchy Sweater, the Abstract Print Turtleneck Sweater, or the Pullover With Cut-Outs.

HOUSE OF HARLOW Waffle Slouchy Sweater ($20)

SINCERELY JULES Juniors Abstract Print Turtleneck Sweater ($20)

CABLE & GAUGE Mock Neck High Cuff Pullover With Cut-Outs ($20)

Sweater Dresses

Franklin says that sweater dresses are always a yes in her book. “A sweater dress is such a comfortable and functional staple in my wardrobe for the fall and winter months.”

When styling a sweater dress, she says to match it with a pair of chunky boots. “They’re everywhere this season, and there are so many ways to wear them with sweater dresses, whether you’re going for a more chill or more sophisticated look.”

Try these hand-picked options: The Ombre Pleat Sweater Dress, the Mock Neck Sweater Dress, or the Color Block Button Sweater Dress.

DALIA MACPHEE Plus Ombre Pleat Bottom Sweater Dress ($60)

H HALSTON Mock Neck Sweater Dress ($40)

TAYLOR Color Block Button Front Midi Sweater Dress ($30)

Outerwear

Whether you prefer trench coats, leather jackets, or puffer coats, Franklin says Marshall’s has a wide selection to suit everyone’s taste. However, if you want to be on-trend, she recommends investing in a mixed media coat, leather jacket, puffer coat (try the cropped puffers version), poncho, or quilted jacket, which can not only show off your edgy side but also effortlessly complete an outfit.

She advises mixing different textures and layering with a pearl beanie for a luxury touch, cable knit scarf with that fringe effect, and cashmere gloves to keep your hands warm.

STEVE MADDEN Pearl Beanie ($13)

FRYE Cable Fringe Scarf ($29)

HANNAH ROSECashmere 3-in-1 Gloves With Star Motif ($30)

Boots

Boots are a must-have item for any winter wardrobe, especially when it snows. The stylist’s current favorite boot style is the lug sole, which she claims is everywhere this season. “There are so many different ways to style them.”

She continues, “You can easily add a dope, edgy twist to a classic sweater dress!”

Try these hand-picked options: The Lug Sole High Heel Booties, the Lug Sole Combat Boots, or the Studded Chelsea Booties.

CHARLES BY CHARLES DAVID Lug Sole High Heel Booties ($60)

MIA Lug Sole Combat Boots ($40)

NICOLE MILLER NEW YORK Studded Chelsea Booties ($35)

So what are your winter fashion must-haves? No matter what they are, we’re sure that you will find an array of fun and fabulous selections at Marshalls and T.J. Maxx.