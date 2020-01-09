The Weeknd and BAPE Drop Their Second Capsule Collection

The Weeknd and A Bathing Ape are back for another collab. After teaming up in 2018 for their debut capsule collection, which exhibits pattern-heavy hoodies and combines the XO motif with BAPE’s iconic Shark hoodie, the pair return to hit us with more amazing street style. The collection features key pieces including a corduroy varsity jacket with the GENERALS logo, a denim jacket, and a tracksuit using a special camo made exclusively for XO.The Weeknd put a personal touch on the collection by modeling the line himself, alongside Metro Boomin, La Mar Taylor, and Derek Wise of 88Glam.

The BAPE x XO collection will be available at A BATHING APE stores, US.BAPE.COM, BAPE.COM, and shop.theweeknd.com on Saturday, Jan. 11th.

