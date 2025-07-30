The Lori Harvey-Approved $690 Flip Flops By The Row Are The Trendiest Fashion Item RN

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

According to this quarter’s Lyst Index, a ranking of the hottest items around the globe, The Row’s $690 flip-flops are trending hard. Hard enough to be ranked No.1 on Lyst’s quarterly ranked list. How did we get here? My guess is that flip-flops are now mainstream and considered acceptable. $690 for a pair of sandals might sound criminal, but Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the duo behind The Row, have a dedicated following and fanbase.

Footwear has been having a moment this year, so this news doesn’t surprise me. But what is a bit shocking? With this ranking, The Row receives its highest ranking on the Lyst Index to date. Detailing, such as how minimal the shoe is, could point to what has shoppers obsessed with it. It falls into the polished category, notes Lyst.

Also! Searches for the $690 flip-flop rose by 162%, interest rose most significantly after actor Jonathan Bailey wore them to a June press appearance. Virality can come in the strangest ways. Lyst points to the fact that flip-flops, which were once perceived as basic, are seen as a “fashion-forward summer staple” now.

Other shoes that are also trending include Miu Miu’s suede loafers (No. 4), the Vibram V-Soul flats (No. 5), Ancient Greek Sandals’ Natural Iro Ballet Flats (No. 6), the inescapable Isabel Marant Bekket Hidden Wedge High Top Sneaker (No. 8), and Prada’s Collapse Re-Nylon And Suede Sneakers (No. 10). These items are listed in order based on how highly ranked they are in the world.

Lyst

The sneakers by Isabel Marant are a bit of a departure from where footwear appears to be going on the designer front. But, I must admit I’ve seen a few fashion peacocks wearing them out and about in Manhattan. According to Lyst, searches for this exact shoe are up by 630% year-on-year. TikTok and social media are the culprits behind what appears to be a 2000s fashion resurgence.

How exactly is the Lyst Index getting this data? Essentially, the index ranks fashion’s buzziest brands and products via Lyst, which also happens to be a fashion shopping platform. Lyst notes that 160 million shoppers a year visit the platform.

“The formula behind The Lyst Index takes into account Lyst shoppers’ behavior, including searches on and off platform, product views and sales,” per Lyst’s website. “To track brand and product heat, the formula also incorporates social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics worldwide, over a three month period.”

Numbers don’t lie. And with these rankings, it might be an ideal time to pull the trigger on some of these footwear trends. Personally, I might be bold enough to search for the Isabel Marant sneakers before they’re gone for good.