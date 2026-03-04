Fashion It-Girl Telsha Anderson-Boone Gives Us A Peak Into Her Core Wardrobe

Mia André

The Insider Edit is a curated list of pieces worth buying once and wearing forever. Entrepreneur and creator Telsha Anderson-Boone breaks down her wardrobe investments, which she defines as ranging from motherhood-friendly to fashion week ready.

Telsha Anderson-Boone wears many hats. Be it mom, wife, entrepreneur, or stylist, her wardrobe has to keep up with every version of herself. Whether Anderson-Boone—who got her start at HYPEBEAST and Atlantic Records—is dashing between fashion shows, handling school drop-off, or cooking dinner for her family, versatility is nonnegotiable. As the former owner of T.A. New York (a concept store that was once located in the Meatpacking District) puts it, “I [may be] wearing this really chic, vintage T-shirt with Betty Boop, then my son gets milk on it.” That tension—between polished and practical—perfectly captures this chapter of her life.

As Anderson-Boone has evolved from wife to mother (and everything in between), her philosophy on style has matured, too. “As my taste has matured, my life has matured,” she shares with ESSENCE, adding with a laugh, “the budgets have thankfully gotten bigger.” Still, labels alone don’t sway her. Like a true fashion enthusiast, it’s the story behind the brands—like Christopher John Rogers, Aisling Camps, and The Attico—that “draws me in to shop and invest,” she explains.

Though she champions mindful shopping, she admits some of her most treasured pieces were spur-of-the-moment buys. “I think Holy Grail pieces, sometimes people are like, ‘Oh, they have to be from this coveted luxury brand.’ And I don’t necessarily think that’s the case.” For Anderson-Boone, holy grails span old Zara finds, vintage gems, and archival designers alike, each serving its own purpose. Together, they form the cornerstone of her wardrobe, from mom-friendly flats to fashion week–ready stilettos.

“I can still look cute and, you know, be comfortable and run after my kids in the middle of a Target,” she says. “I’m able to kind of find that balance. And I think that’s how my content is reflected as well.” For Anderson-Boone, authenticity isn’t a strategy—it’s a lifestyle.

Scroll ahead to see Telsha Anderson-Boone’s style holy grails and nonnegotiables for navigating motherhood while still stepping out in style.

