The End of Maternity Wear As We Know It, Thanks To Rihanna

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Over the past three years and through three distinct pregnancies, Rihanna has redefined maternity fashion, proving that style knows no limits and versatility is the ultimate wow factor. Despite being pregnant, she has been blessing us with a rotating closet of bold looks, leaving us wondering, “Did she really just wear that?” What makes Rihanna’s maternity style so iconic is her range. One minute she’s keeping it cool and tailored, the next she’s practically setting the runway on fire. Either way, she’s staying chic whether it’s sheer or slouch.

Case in point: at Jonathan Anderson’s Dior debut this year, she pulled up in a crisp white shirt, a patterned vest-style coat, and slouchy grey slacks: business, but with her fearless bump. But rewind to the Dior Women’s Fall/Winter 2022 show, and it was a whole different vibe: sheer black lace, bra and panties on full display, thigh-high boots, and zero apologies.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Other times Rihanna’s pregnancy style made our heart throb, as recent as last night in Los Angeles, where she stepped out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in a matching hooded white top and glittery skirt from Alaïa. The bubbled waistband perfectly carried her growing bump.

A$AP Rocky’s AWGE fashion show at Paris Fashion Week was another runway-adjacent win for Rihanna. With her baby bump on full display and little Riot perched on her hip, the beauty mogul served a look: a partially buttoned shirt layered over a bralette, a black skirt, stacked Miu Miu socks, and crisp white lace-ups. This moment was so effortless, cool, and peak Rihanna.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Rihanna is always one to watch at the Met Gala, fashionably late and worth every second of the wait, especially when it comes to her much-anticipated afterparty looks. At this year’s Met Gala, she made headlines even before stepping onto the red carpet by revealing her third pregnancy in a sleek grey Miu Miu set. For the main event, she turned heads in a dramatic ensemble by Marc Jacobs, featuring an oversized hat, cropped blazers, a structured corset, and a high-slit skirt that perfectly blended edge and elegance.

Maternity is getting a makeover courtesy of Badgalriri. Bumps are no longer hidden; they are highlighted, decorated, and celebrated. They are taking up spaces on the red carpet and seats at the award shows. While Rihanna may be the blueprint, she is far from alone–celebrities like Cardi B, Serayah, and Jodie Turner-Smith have embraced an unapologetic pregnancy style, proving that a bump can be your best accessory. Pregnancy is no longer a time to fall off the grid, but instead, allows you to embrace a new figure that’s fabulously fleeting, here for nine months, and worthy of every fashion moment.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rihanna redefined pregnancy fashion, making it loud, unapologetic, and luxurious. Not only has it had an impact on other women entering this new chapter, but also opened designers up to the idea of leaning into pregnancy as a design moment and taking more risks when it comes to designing maternity clothes, while still pushing boundaries. Thanks to Rihanna and her fellow bump-bearing trailblazers, maternity wear isn’t about hiding anymore. It’s about owning it.