Inside The Collective: A Fresh Take On Fashion Pop-Ups, Powered By Community

This past Saturday, I stopped by The Collective, a brand-new, designer-led pop-up on the Upper East Side. And let me tell you, it was more than just a shopping event. Tucked inside Freeman’s | Hindman on 67th Street, the space was buzzing with good energy, beautiful clothes, and some of the most exciting names in American fashion.

The three-day pop-up (running May 18–20) featured 15 independent brands who decided to join forces and build comradery within a space that honors fashion as the cultural and creative entity it is. It felt like walking into a living mood board, every corner was carefully curated.

Started by designer Jonathan Cohen and his business partner Sarah Leff, The Collective is all about coming together, especially at a time when the fashion world is shifting. Instead of waiting around for the industry to fix itself, these designers teamed up to “connect directly with shoppers and support one another,” says Sarah.

Brands like Christopher John Rogers, Rosie Assoulin, anOnlyChild, Theophilio, Batsheva, and Studio 189 all brought their A-game with pieces that felt personal, beautifully made, and ready to wear right now. I had the opportunity to chat with a few of them, and there was a real sense of pride and purpose in the air.

When I asked Edvin of Theophilio what he’d be selling that day, he didn’t hesitate: “My top archival pieces. We have sizes XS–2XL,” he said confidently, as shoppers circled a rack showcasing the brand’s unmistakable DNA:a sharp, sensual mix with bold Jamaican influence. In the ten minutes I stood nearby, I watched him close three sales with ease, each one a testament to how personal and magnetic his presence is.

While weaving through the room, I was naturally pulled toward the vibrant world of Christopher John Rogers. Gagged, and wondering if I was late to the party, I asked Rogers and the Director Of Brand And Strategy Christina Ripley when exactly swim was introduced, to which they casually replied, “Today!” Making it all the more special to witness people discovering it in real-time, their reactions unfiltered, curious, and impressed far beyond just the front-row regulars.

I wasn’t expecting to stay long, but I ended up chatting and browsing for way longer than planned. What I loved most was how relaxed and open it all felt. Even a few familiar faces popped in—among them, Raquel from “The Real Housewives of New York City,” casually browsing the racks like the rest of us.

Designers were hanging out, talking to people, sipping prosecco, and sharing the stories behind their collections. It didn’t feel like a hard sell, just a real moment of connection. The Collective feels like a glimpse into what the future of fashion could be: more direct, more supportive, and a lot more human. If you’re in NYC, it’s 100% worth a visit.