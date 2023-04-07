The Best Tops For A Bigger Bust

Getty Images

What they don’t talk about most of the time in those “how to style” videos is that having bigger breasts tends to make any top difficult to style. When you’re out shopping, and everything fits great except for the chest area, it starts to get frustrating. To make it even more annoying, there isn’t some set of rules or guidelines to help you find the best tops to fit bigger boobs. A lot of the time, you’re settling for a not-as-cute shirt or covering up completely because of discomfort, but you should be able to embrace your body fully and feel comfortable in whatever you want to wear.

We’ve found the best types of necklines and tops that work best for bigger busts. Take a look at them below.

Square Neckline

We don’t usually see the square neckline as a popular or trendy silhouette, but it’s actually great on bigger busts. The shape is way more flattering than you would think, and it keeps the girls supported. It works in literally any form, like dresses or tops too.

V Necklines

Now, the v-neck in any form has been one of the most flattering silhouettes for pretty much any chest size. But for a bigger bust, it looks so amazing. This can be in the form of a top or a wrap version in a dress or jumpsuit.

Off-the-Shoulder + Wrap Tops

Either or works so beautifully on a larger bust. An off-the-shoulder top with the proper support accentuates the decolletage area. Wrap tops are just flattering all around. You can really these types of tops up or keep them really casual, but most importantly, you’ll feel really comfortable and sexy.

Ruched Tops

Tops like these are so good for bigger busts because they accentuate your chest area flatteringly. This top has some extra oomph to it with extra string embellishments, but styling a top like this is super easy. Any buttons would go well with it, and in dress form, it’d be so glamorous.