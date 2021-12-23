Photo Credit: Getty Images

Whether or not there’s any scientific data to back this phenomena, we can all agree there’s something about the winter season that compels you to update your pajama collection. Perhaps it’s that image of sitting curled up by the fireplace sipping hot cocoa with a book in hand. Or maybe it’s because we tend to engage in less nighttime outings as the temperatures drop, and end up spending more time bundled up indoors. Whatever the case, when it comes to revamping your bedtime wardrobe on a budget, Amazon is clearly the top contender.

With hundreds of thousands of listings to scour (if not more), narrowing down the best pajamas sets on the platform can be a daunting task to say the least, but if anything will point you in the direction of what’s what, it’s the customer reviews. Even then, there’s a lot to sift through there as well. So we’ve done all the hard work for you and rounded up 9 of best pajamas sets you can shop on Amazon, according to what verified shoppers are saying. If you ask us, this sounds like a no-fail route to a cozy winter.