The Best Holiday Jewelry Finds From ESSENCE’s WeLoveUs.Shop

Show everyone why you’re the Beyoncé of the family by accessorizing your glitzy holiday outfits this season. From Christmas parties to New Year’s Eve celebrations, this time of year is all about shining bright.

Whether you’re picking up a new bangle set or reaching for a bold statement necklace, the right accessory can elevate any look, whether it’s something weighty and dramatic or delicate and understated.

From bold arm cuffs to beaded bracelets to ethereal necklaces, shop 8 of the best accessories from ESSENCE’s WeLoveUs.Shop below.

