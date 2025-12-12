The Best Holiday Jewelry Finds From ESSENCE’s WeLoveUs.Shop

Show everyone why you’re the Beyoncé of the family by accessorizing your glitzy holiday outfits this season. From Christmas parties to New Year’s Eve celebrations, this time of year is all about shining bright.
Whether you’re picking up a new bangle set or reaching for a bold statement necklace, the right accessory can elevate any look, whether it’s something weighty and dramatic or delicate and understated.
From bold arm cuffs to beaded bracelets to ethereal necklaces, shop 8 of the best accessories from ESSENCE’s WeLoveUs.Shop below.
01 SOKO Bahari Bangle Set
Crafted by skilled Kenyan artisans, this silver- or gold-toned bangle set offers multiple pieces you can mix, match, and layer for a beautifully customized look. Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
02 Ora Ana Daphne Link Bracelet Set
The holidays bring all the glitz and shimmer, and this bracelet is the perfect companion. Its single, bejeweled statement link adds a touch of sparkle that beautifully highlights any festive look. Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
03 Trufacebygrace Ankara Bloom Cascade Necklace
Let this necklace take center stage by styling it with a simple, strapless dress. The minimal backdrop allows its full brilliance to stand out. Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
04 Lizeo Drop The Beat Bracelet
Nothing says holiday season like a touch of red. Incorporate the shade into your accessories to complement the classic red-and-green color scheme of the festivities. Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
05 SOKO Bahari Square Hoop Earrings
These square-shaped, gold-plated earrings bring effortless sophistication to any outfit, making them an ideal choice for anyone embracing a minimalist aesthetic. Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
06 SOKO Bahari Hair Pin
Elevate your updo this holiday season with the Bahari Hair Pin as the perfect finishing touch. Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
07 SOKO Bahari Hand Cuff
Style your holidays with the Bahari Band Cuff, handcrafted in gold- and chrome-plated brass, perfect alone or stacked for a festive, statement look. Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
