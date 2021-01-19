The Best Fashion Moments From Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris

As the United States ends a controversial four years and prepares for new administration tomorrow, Vice-President elect Kamala Harris will make history as the first Black, South Asian woman to hold a VP position.
With usual eyes on the First Lady’s fashion, Harris’s new role includes a wardrobe that sets the tone for the future of women who will come after her. Throughout campaign season, Harris has cemented her cool and causal style including her love for a low-cut converse if she’s not wearing a sleek black boot. A few days out the week you may catch the future Vice-President sporting a monochromatic suit, but will occasionally opt for a plaid or color-blocking blazer. Always keeping a fresh silk press, Harris will accessorize with a pair of pearls, paying homage to her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.
When she accepted the Vice-Presidential win in November, the future VP elegantly waltzed across stage in a silky white Carolina Herrera power-suit. In preparation for tomorrow’s inauguration intended to be as extensive, Harris’s outfit is highly anticipated. But before she takes on a new role and we have 4 years of what we predict to be a fashionable run, we are rounding up 20 of her best fashion moments from Vice-President elect Kamala Harris below.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (D-CA) arrives at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (D-CA) participates in the vice presidential debate.
Vice President-elect (D-CA) is seen remotely as she questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett,
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (D-CA) arrives at the Orlando International Airport.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during an announcement.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris heads to the Senate floor of the Capitol.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris takes the stage before President-elect Biden addresses the nation from the Chase Center.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks to the media during a stop at Buccaneer Park.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris drops off toys December 23, 2020 at Washington at Washington DC Fire Station 1.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaign in support of Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arriving to the U.S. Capitol.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during a campaign event at First Saint John Cathedral.
Vice President-elect . Kamala Harris (D-CA) arrives for a Latino roundtable event
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (D-CA) listens during a community roundtable.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on the third night of the Democratic National Convention.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris attends the Congressional Black Caucus’ Annual Legislative Conference’s Phoenix Awards Dinner.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during a For The People rally at Valley Southwood Freshman High School campaign