Tonight the 63rd Annual Grammy’s Award show is taking place and while most of the ceremony will take showcase digitally, that hasn’t stopped some our favorite musicians from celebrating the night. The virtual montage is star studded and has a packed lineup of performers including Megan The Stallion, Cardi B and Beyonce leading the Grammy nominations with 9.

The carpet this evening consisted of a majority of performers only but, the shortened lineup still gave the ultra luxe outfit selection that the Grammy’s consistently brings out of music artist. Dolce & Gabanna both dressed Lil Baby and Megan The Stallion while Lizzo opted for Balmain. Check out the stellar fashion moments below from the 2021 Grammy’s.

Loading the player…