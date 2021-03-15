Tonight the 63rd Annual Grammy’s Award show is taking place and while most of the ceremony will take showcase digitally, that hasn’t stopped some our favorite musicians from celebrating the night. The virtual montage is star studded and has a packed lineup of performers including Megan The Stallion, Cardi B and Beyonce leading the Grammy nominations with 9.
The carpet this evening consisted of a majority of performers only but, the shortened lineup still gave the ultra luxe outfit selection that the Grammy’s consistently brings out of music artist. Dolce & Gabanna both dressed Lil Baby and Megan The Stallion while Lizzo opted for Balmain. Check out the stellar fashion moments below from the 2021 Grammy’s.
Megan Thee Stallion
Best New Artist
Doja Cat
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academ
DaBaby
H.E.R.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lizzo
Photo: Instagram/@lizzo
Brittany Howard
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chika
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chloe Bailey
Photo: Instagram/@chloebailey
Halle Bailey
Photo: Instagram/@hallebailey
Cynthia Erivo
Photo: Instagram/@cynthiaerivo
Kendrick Sampson
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tiara Thomas
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
(L-R) Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars
Big Sean
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jhené Aiko
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Beyonce