The Best Fashion Looks At The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

At this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards Black women are proving once again that style and grace go hand-in-hand for us. After all, the night was a masterclass of fearless glamour.

Teyana Taylor commanded the red carpet in a custom Thom Browne design, blending avant-garde elegance with a Harlem edge. Love Island reality star Olandria Carthen served pure royalty in a burgundy gown designed by Brandon Blackwood. Ciara was back at it again in a white tailored power suit by Sergio Hudson—proof that simplicity can still be striking.

JT hit the carpet in an over-the-shoulder fur dress, while Tamron Hall redefined elegance in a classic black Bibhu Mohapatra gown. Angel Reese shows us that a black sequin mini can never go wrong, finishing the look with a dramatic cape moment. And Saweetie? The ultimate baddie was stunning in a sculpted royal-blue gown by Bad Binch Tongtong.

No fashion awards ceremony would be complete without the iconic Law Roach, who made his own statement in a custom green suit accented with a tan bow tie—because the image architect always understands the assignment. When it came to Ava DuVernay, she reminded us of the power of an all black jumpsuit—a great option when you don’t know what to wear.

And the cherry on top? Not too long after delivering her baby girl, Rocky, Rihanna blessed us with a carpet appearance in a chic black and white number.

Below are all of our favorite fashion looks from the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Teyana Taylor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Rihanna

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky poses with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/WWD via Getty Images)

Ryan Destiny

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Laura Harrier

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Laura Harrier attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Law Roach

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Law Roach attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sami Miro

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Sami Miro attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Naomi Campbell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Naomi Campbell attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Stephanie Horton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Stephanie Horton attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Ciara

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Ciara attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Brandon Blackwood and Olandria

Brandon Blackwood and Olandria Carthen at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/WWD via Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Paloma Elsesser attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Bethann Hardison

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Bethann Hardison attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Saweetie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Saweetie attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Ava DuVernay attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ego Nwodim

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Ego Nwodim attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Venus Williams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Venus Williams attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Angel Reese

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Angel Reese attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Mona Kosar Abdi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Mona Kosar Abdi attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kamie Crawford

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Kamie Crawford attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Claire Sulmers