The Best Fashion And Beauty Moments At The 2020 BBMA’s

This year, award shows look a little diffrent due to the current pandemic but, that hasn’t stopped any ceremony from happening.

Next up on the list to tackle what this new awards season may look like is the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. While there is no crowded rep carpets for media sources like ESSENCE to grab at, there were a few step and repeat backgrounds as well as performances that included stellar beauty and fashion moments.

Of course, there’s no question that the hot girls at the moment; Lizzo and Doja Cat brought looks to kill but some of our favorite A-listers like Taraji P. Henson and Alicia Keys also gave us style moments as well.

Check out our favorite looks of the night.