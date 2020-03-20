The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

Just because “quarantine and chill” is becoming an actual thing, doesn’t mean fashion needs to die down as a consequence. Some creatives are still enjoying their daily plays in some fire, yet cozy fits. And as we enter the spring season, we’re starting to free up some space from bundled up essentials.

Although you may be stuck practicing social distancing, outside shouldn’t be the only thing blooming its bright color flowers. Spring is the season where any piece including blue, pink and green flourish. As we enter the pre-season to Hot Girl Summer round two, now is the the time to give “The Gram” a sneak peak of how you’re coming this SS20.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.